Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 768.8% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Fortum Oyj stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.36. 7,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,638. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.12%.
Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.
