Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $340.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.51. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.78 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.61.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.