FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.53

Shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.53 and traded as high as $18.94. FONAR shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 26,961 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on FONR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of FONAR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of $120.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FONAR during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

