Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $997.13 Million

Brokerages expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will post $997.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $968.93 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $782.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND opened at $84.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.47. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $79.38 and a 52-week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

