Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average is $62.26. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

