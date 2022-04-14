Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SITE opened at $150.17 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.13 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.75.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $3,052,419.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,611. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

