Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded International Business Machines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.55.

IBM opened at $126.14 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day moving average is $129.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.