Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

Shares of USB opened at $50.61 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.