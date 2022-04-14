Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,625 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of VT opened at $99.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.59.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

