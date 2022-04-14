Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.94.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $731.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $656.07 and a 200 day moving average of $629.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.92 and a 52 week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.