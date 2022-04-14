Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,871,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after buying an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,051,000 after buying an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,090,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,569,000 after buying an additional 417,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $108.01. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,743 shares of company stock worth $3,957,821. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

