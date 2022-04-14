Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,388 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.2% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHX opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $30.48.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

