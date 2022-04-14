Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,644 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Independent Bank by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Independent Bank by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 851.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $79.07 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.27.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $289,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

