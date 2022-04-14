Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 3,543 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,025 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $141.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

