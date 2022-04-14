Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of LivePerson worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

LPSN stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.33.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. On average, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $42,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $807,191 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities cut LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

