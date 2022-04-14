First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

NASDAQ FWRG traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.72. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $162.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.