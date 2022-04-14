First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the March 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FYT stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 60,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after buying an additional 287,955 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter.

