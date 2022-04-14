First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the March 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of FYT stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 60,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $54.74.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.
