First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Up 800.0% in March

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

FTXL stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.55. 4,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.34. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $83.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

