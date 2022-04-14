First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 217.0% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 220,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 33,295 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 77,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000.
Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $58.00.
