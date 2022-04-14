First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

QQEW traded up $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $104.98. The company had a trading volume of 40,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,184. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 52-week low of $95.35 and a 52-week high of $121.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

