First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Shares Up 2.3%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.87 and last traded at $72.87. 188,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 492,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

