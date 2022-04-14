First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Update

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NXTG traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.58. The company had a trading volume of 33,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,757. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

