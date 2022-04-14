First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 60,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 493,984 shares.The stock last traded at $177.65 and had previously closed at $177.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Unconventional Investor LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

