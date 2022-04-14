First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV) Trading 0.7% Higher

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.12 and last traded at $47.32. 154,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 222,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.