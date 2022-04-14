First National Trust Co Sells 220 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.35.

NASDAQ:STX traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,806,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,926. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average is $98.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

