First National Trust Co Sells 187 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First National Trust Co cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.57. The company had a trading volume of 818,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $196.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

