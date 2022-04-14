First National Trust Co Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,074 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in 3M by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 68.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.40.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.38. 2,329,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

