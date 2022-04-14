First National Trust Co Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First National Trust Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $467.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is $429.19 and its 200-day moving average is $379.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

