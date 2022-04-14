First National Trust Co Lowers Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Western Union were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.54.

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,325. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Western Union announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

