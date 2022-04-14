First National Trust Co Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

TRV traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.24. 992,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.