First National Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $210.52. 1,516,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.15.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

