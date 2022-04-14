First National Trust Co Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,468,000 after buying an additional 1,895,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,346,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,796 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.83. 24,471,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,150,965. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.63. The firm has a market cap of $371.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

