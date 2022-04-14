First National Trust Co Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.32.

NYSE:PNC traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,879. The company has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $170.14 and a one year high of $228.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.35 and its 200-day moving average is $201.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

