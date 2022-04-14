First National Trust Co Has $3.13 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after buying an additional 643,723 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.96. 2,878,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,046. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.12.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Cardinal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.