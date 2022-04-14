First National Trust Co Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,090,000 after buying an additional 473,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in General Mills by 156.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in General Mills by 19.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,348,000 after purchasing an additional 748,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.92. 6,954,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,565. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $71.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.42.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

