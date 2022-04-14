First National Trust Co Grows Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $494.43.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $516.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,372. The company’s 50-day moving average is $471.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.78. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $526.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

