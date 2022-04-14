First National Trust Co Buys 1,260 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,994. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

