First National Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,754 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,860,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,177 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

Shares of NKE traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.46. 12,689,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,889. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.22. The company has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

