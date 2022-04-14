First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells C$88,239.88 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.88, for a total transaction of C$88,239.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,973 shares in the company, valued at C$321,299.73.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.13. The firm has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a PE ratio of -717.60. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$11.87 and a 52 week high of C$22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$258.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.5267742 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -61.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.25.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

