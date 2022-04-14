First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) PT Lowered to $18.00

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.02.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $15,828,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $7,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 341,651 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 326,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after buying an additional 295,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

