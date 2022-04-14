Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,807 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $64,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after acquiring an additional 733,355 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,323,000 after acquiring an additional 97,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $282,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.51. 5,103,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,821. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

