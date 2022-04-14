FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,300 shares, a growth of 533.0% from the March 15th total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DBMBF remained flat at $$1.14 on Thursday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

Get FIBRA Macquarie México alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank cut FIBRA Macquarie México from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from 30.00 to 29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.