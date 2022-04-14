Ferguson (LON:FERG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

FERG has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from £128 ($166.80) to £125 ($162.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from £132.60 ($172.79) to GBX 9,960 ($129.79) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a £147 ($191.56) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £130 ($169.40) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($195.47) to £140 ($182.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £125.75 ($163.86).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of LON FERG traded up GBX 80 ($1.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 9,990 ($130.18). 464,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,109. The business’s fifty day moving average is £108.30 and its 200 day moving average is £114.04. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,056 ($118.01) and a fifty-two week high of £136.40 ($177.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £21.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.