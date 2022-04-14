Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 8th.

Get Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund alerts:

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Fat Prophets Funds Management Australia Pty. Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets of across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks using contrarian approach.

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.