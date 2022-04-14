FansTime Market Capitalization Hits $199,991.08 (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $199,991.08 and approximately $14,865.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00104374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

