Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $45.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $207,785,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $192,435,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2,084.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,360 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 400,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

