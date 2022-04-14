Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($46.74) price target on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on Evotec in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($42.39) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec stock opened at €24.69 ($26.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €27.24 and a 200-day moving average of €35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.74. Evotec has a 52 week low of €23.26 ($25.28) and a 52 week high of €45.83 ($49.82).

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.