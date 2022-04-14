Euan Marshall Acquires 112 Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider Euan Marshall acquired 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($394.06).

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 285.50 ($3.72) on Thursday. CMC Markets plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212.50 ($2.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 531 ($6.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £828.79 million and a PE ratio of 8.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 243.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.08.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

CMCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.34) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign pairs, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.