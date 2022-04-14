Ethereum Yield Price Hits $3.50 on Major Exchanges (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $349,656.75 and approximately $170.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00008745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

