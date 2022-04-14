ETHA Lend (ETHA) 1-Day Volume Tops $255,840.00

ETHA Lend (ETHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. ETHA Lend has a market cap of $386,797.07 and approximately $255,840.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHA Lend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00033953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00104508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ETHA Lend Profile

ETHA Lend (CRYPTO:ETHA) is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend . The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

ETHA Lend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHA Lend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHA Lend using one of the exchanges listed above.

